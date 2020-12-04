KBC 12 Contestant Tej Bahadur Uses Last Lifeline to Win Rs 50 lakh, Quits at 1 Crore Question

After using his last lifeline for the Rs 50 lakh question on KBC 12, 20-year-old Tej Bahadur could not become this season's fourth crorepati. The civil services aspirant continued playing for Rs 1 crore question on the December 3 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

Keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats, Tej faced the Rs 1 crore question which was:

To which regiment did Mangal Pandey, a key player in the Revolt of 1857, belong?

A: 5th Light Infantry

B: 20th Bengal Native Infantry

C: Poona House

D: 34th Bengal Native Infantry

Correct Answer: Option D

With no lifeline left to avail, Bahadur decided to quit at Rs 1 crore and take home Rs 50 lakh and Amitabh Bachchan's admiration.

On the show, Bahadur had shared his struggles as a civil service aspirant hailing from a farmer family. Talking about his journey, he shared how his relatives make fun of his dreams and try to persuade him towards farming as a profession, stating that only rich kids get to follow their dreams.

Talking to the host Amitabh Bachchan, he told him how his mother had to borrow jewellery so she could accompany Bahadur on the show. Working hard to fulfil his dream of becoming an IAS officer, Bahadur wishes to study further and earn to provide his family with a bright future. He also expressed that with the money won, he hopes to build a house for his family and sponsor his younger brother’s education as his father has currently taken a loan for it.

Expressing his gratitude to be on the show, Bahadur said how he had been waiting to sit on hotseat for a long time. Bachchan kept him motivated throughout the show. Bahadur will face the Rs 1 crore question tonight and if, he answers it correctly, he will become the first male contestant on KBC 12 to win Rs 1 crore. Earlier, three female contestants have become crorepati – Nazia Nasim from Delhi became first, Mohita Sharma became second and Anupa Das from Bastar became the third.