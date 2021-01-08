KBC 12: Contestant Working from Home Wore Boxer Shorts to Video Conference, Big B Approves

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 contestant Rahul Yadav from Gurugram, Haryana may have won Rs 1.60 lakh only on the game show but got show host Amitabh Bachchan's stamp of approval on his work from home attire, which he confessed comprises formal clothing waist up, but boxer shorts waist down.

Rahul, who is a software engineer, shared that his life had a complete turnaround when lockdown happened. He had to look after himself entirely as his wife was away from him. He shared that he ate so much during the lockdown that he now has a belly to show for it. He further shared that he respects women and housewives more now that he has realised how much housework they do.

Big B compliments him on this. Rahul shares that once he was lying on the bed while on a video call with his team and thought his camera was turned off. One of his team members told him to lower the laptop and they all started laughing. Rahul said he only later realised that the camera was not actually off and he regretted wearing boxer shorts to the meet. Big B says that if cameras were not rolling on KBC 12, then he would probably be underdressed from waist down as well. He further says video conferencing may lead to some slips.

Rahul took home Rs 1.60 lakh. He used three lifelines for answering one question and later expert Vikrant Gupta helped him in answering Rs 1.60 lakh question correctly. He did not know the correct answer to the Rs 3.20 lakh question and quit the game show.