KBC 12: IPS Officer Mohita Sharma Wins Rs 1 cr, Can You Answer This 7 cr Question?

The host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the second crorepati of the season, a day back. After Nazia Nasim, IPS officer Mohita Sharma took home prize money of Rs 1 crore. She played smartly and impressed Big B with her knowledge on various subjects. By the time she reached the question worth Rs 3,20,000, Mohita had not taken a single lifeline. At Rs 1 crore, Mohita took the help of the expert to answer a question based on explosive patented by Georg Friedrich Henning. Mohita who aspires to become a National Securities Advisor, chose to quit the game as she was unable to answer the Rs 7 crore question. The question is very interesting and has become a major point of discussion online.

Here is the question: Launched in 1817, which of these oldest ships built by the Wadia Group in Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat? The Answer is HMS Trincomalee.

History of the HMS Trincomalee:

The HMS Trincomalee, a Leda-class sailing frigate was launched in 1817. It served for around 80 years in various roles in the Royal Navy. The HMS Trincomalee was built between 1800 and 1830, during WWII, after the Napoleonic Wars. Post-1860, the ship resumed a training accommodation role.

A Leda-class frigate, the vessel was named after the 1782 Battle of Trincomalee. Built by the Wadia Group in Mumbai, the HMS Trincomalee was made of teak unlike the majority of her sister ships made of oak. The HMS Trincomalee served all over the world and spent years patrolling the Atlantic.

It was constructed at a cost of £23,000 (Rs 22,67,870 estimated). She arrived 18 months after her construction and Captain Philip Henry sailed her to Portsmouth Dockyard.

The HMS Trincomalee, now listed part of the National Historic Fleet, is a centre of attraction for tourists visiting the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool.