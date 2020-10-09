KBC 12: Riteish Deshmukh Gets Emotional Talking About Late Father, Organ Donation

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back on television screens to make participants richer and audience smarter with its 12th season.

Host Amitabh Bachchan is as vibrant as the show its new season despite his recent COVID-19 infection. The show format remains the same, regular people who can win big sums of money based on general knowledge questions. Every now and then, there’s a celebrity guest for charitable purposes as well as for keeping the audiences hooked.

In one of the coming episodes, the founder of Mohan Foundation, Dr Sunil Shroff will be sitting on the iconic show’s “hot seat.” The foundation works towards the cause of organ donation.

Accompanying him is Bollywood actor, Riteish Deshmukh. The host channel, Sony Entertainment, uploaded a sneak-peek into the episode on their Instagram page.

After a brief introduction segment, Bachchan informs Deshmukh that the question he is going to ask is very personal, but he thinks it would be helpful for the audience.

He then goes on to ask the star about his departed father, Vilas Rao Deshmukh, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The question is about the importance of organ donation. Bachchan hints, if a new organ was possible?

Deshmukh gets visibly emotional at the query. “A lot of times I feel it's about destiny. Doctors say liver transplant is an option but we need a donor for the same,” he confessed. He goes on to explain the process. Patients are enlisted on a roster, most critical patients are put on the top. So in order to get an organ, you have to get even more ill, which is sad, he admitted. “India has such a large population, I’m sure that even after we go away, and people can be helped, we will have more livers and kidneys to help every person,” he added. If someone comes for an organ, there should be an organ to help them.

His father was diagnosed with cirrhosis in 2011. Multiple attempts were made for a transplant, he was flown to Chennai when nothing could be done in Mumbai, all in vain. He passed away in 2012 following liver and kidney failures.