Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Shah Rukh Khan Fan Disliked Amitabh Bachchan for This Reason

On the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, viewers witnessed one of the biggest fans of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as a contestant. KBC 12 host Amitabh Bachchan asked contestant Rekha Rani a question related to SRK. What happened next left viewers laughing. Rekha told Bachchan that she was a huge fan of Khan. She revealed that she did not like AB as a kid because he was rude towards Khan in films like Mohabbatein and Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Rekha said that she cried when Bachchan asked Khan to leave home in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. Following this, Bachchan hilariously apologised to her in his inimitable style, adding, on a lighter note, that he would issue an apology to Khan as well.

Rekha, a Civil Services aspirant, kept the host entertained with her talks. She told Bachchan that she was not against marriage, but did not want a boyfriend as they bring compulsions in life. She’s from Delhi.

She took the hot seat after Arpana Vyas, another constentant, left the game. Arpana had won Rs 12,50,000.

Arpana, who was from Madhya Pradesh, talked about the challenges faced in her life. She divulged that she had a speech disorder and talked about an incident when people made fun of her because of her disorder.

The contestant said that she was unaware of the problem till Class 5 and used to participate in speech competitions. Arpana stated that she stopped taking part in the completion after people started mocking her. She, however, later overcame that disorder.

Bachchan appreciated her for her conviction, the way she had dealt with situations in life. Arpana answered questions quickly, leaving the host impressed.

KBC 12 is broadcast from Monday to Friday on Sony at 9 pm.