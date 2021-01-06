KBC 12: Technical Glitch Hampers Use of 'Ask The Expert' Lifeline, Amitabh Bachchan Comes to Rescue

During the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, a contestant faced difficulty in using his 'Ask The Expert' lifeline and show host Amitabh Bachchan helped him. Vivek Kumar, a traffic police constable from Chaura Khera, Rajasthan was stuck at Rs 1.60 lakh question and used his two lifelines to arrive at the correct answer and move ahead in the game.

For the question, Vivek was shown a video clip and was asked to identify the famous spot shown to him. Vivek was unsure of the correct answer and used his 50-50 lifeline first. Two incorrect answers were wiped out but he was still not certain of the correct option and used his 'Ask The Expert' lifeline. Big B got Anand Kumar onboard via video conferencing and showed him the clip for answering correctly.

When Big B was conversing with Anand, he could hear everything but was not audible to us and those present on the sets due to some error in the audio settings or console. Big B was quick to come to the rescue of the contestant and suggested Anand gestures the correct option with his hands, since there were only two options left to choose from. Big B and the makers' presence of mind has to be appreciated since the constant was still on the clock and had only a limited amount of time to seek help and answer correctly. Vivek gets the right answer from Anand and the show moves ahead.