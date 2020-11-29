KBC 12 to Get Its Fourth Crorepati as Farmer Contestant Plays for Rs 1 Crore Question?

Kaun Banega Crorepati is witnessing participating contestants giving it their all to take home the coveted cash prize amounts. Season 12 has already seen three female participants playing for the Rs 7 crore question, but none of them could win the mega prize. However, they each managed to take home Rs 1 crore as they quit the game on not being able to guess the correct answer to the questions.

Now, a new promo has teased that the reality show could get its fourth crorepati this season as a contestant was seen progressing from Rs 25 lakh question to Rs 50 lakh question to Rs 1 crore question in a recent promo that aired on Sony TV. The participant was a male candidate from a not very well-off background. He shares that he wants to become an IAS officer but his village people would make fun of his farmer background.

The teaser promo also shows his dilapidated house and cuts back to him playing for Rs 1 crore question. On the cliffhanger moment, he even tells Amitabh Bachchan to 'lock the answer'. Will this contestant become fourth crorepati of this edition and win hearts? The coming week will certainly be exciting for the viewers.

Earlier, Nazia Nasim, a communications manager, IPS officer Mohita Sharma and Anupa Das won Rs 1 crore on the reality show. All three ladies played for the Rs 7 crore question but never went ahead with locking their answers.