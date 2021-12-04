KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Upset With Jaya Bachchan As She Mocks His 'Bahut Kharab' Fashion Sense

As KBC reached its milestone of 1000th episode in its 13th season and completed 21 years this week, the ladies of the Bachchan family joined host Amitabh Bachchan for a fun-filled episode of the show. The special Shandaar Shukravaar episode, which aired on December 3, featured Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli. Big B’s wife Jaya Bachchan also joined the show via video.

It was a super fun time for the audience as Jaya Bachchan roasted Amitabh Bachhan and made fun of his fashion sense. Shweta and Navya Naveli who sat on the hot seat also revealed a few funny things about Amitabh Bachchan. Navya praised her grandfather for his looks and said, “I was going to say that you are looking very good today, otherwise at home, we see you in nightgowns only. It’s nice to see you in a suit.”

Adding to the conversations, Shweta said that when we watch KBC at home—Mom, Navya, Agastya and I—we always discuss your clothes if you are looking good or not.” Navya mentioned that a report card is made on his dressing style.

The special episode enters into a hilarious moment as the mother-daughter duo on the hot seat turn towards Jaya and Shweta says, “She doesn’t like some colors on you, and doesn’t hesitate indirectly saying it.” After which, Amitabh turns to his wife and asks if what Navya is saying is true.

Responding to Amitbh Bachchan Jaya says “I have said this before to you as well, that maroon-brown color suits you wear and then there’s that violet-coloured suit doesn’t suit you at all.”

To which Amitabh points that Navya is also wearing violet and is looking beautiful, but Jaya says, “Your grandfather wears this different colour suit and it looks very bad.” Amitabh further asks Jaya, “And when I wear violet it doesn’t look good?” Jaya replied, “No, not on you.” After which, Big B reacts with mock anger and says he does not want to talk to Jaya anymore. Jaya laughs and says, “It’s a good thing.”

The entire Bachchan family had a lot of fun together on the show. Amitabh Bachchan also became emotional after seeing the 21 years journey of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The popular quiz show, which began in 2000, gave a new lease of life to the legendary actor after a difficult time. Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all but one season of the show since its launch.

