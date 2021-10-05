KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Reacts to Contestant Who is Jealous of His 'Bahurani' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is synonymous with the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, as he has been hosting it for more than 20 years. The actor brings his signature charisma to the show and can be often seen interacting with the contestants in a memorable way. He also shares anecdotes from his life on the show. Recently, a contestant in the show, Divya Sahai opened up about films and also revealed that she is jealous of Big B’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In the latest promo, Big B asked Sahay whether or not she liked films. The contestant said that she is very passionate about it. She then said in Hindi, “Ek baat hai, mujhe aapki bahurani se bahut jalan hoti hai. Sau saal mein koi ladki itni khoobsurat paida hui hai (Can I say something? I am very jealous of your daughter-in-law. Someone as pretty as her has taken birth in a 100 years).” To this, Big B could be seen thanking the contestant. However, it was his reaction to her next comment that took the cake.

Sahay said, ““Lekin baaki heroineon se behtar toh main hi dikhti hu. Main kyu nahi heroine ban sakti (But I look better than most other heroines. Why can’t I be one)?”

To this, the megastar said, “Kya pata, devi ji ke aaj ke baad ho jaye aisa kuch toh (Who knows what might happen after today, madam).” To this Sahay expressed her gratitude.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya recently made news when she walked the Paris Fashion Week. The gorgeous actress will be next seen in Ponnyin Selvan. Big B, on the other hand, has multiple projects including Goodbye, Brahmastra, The Intern remake, Project K, and MayDay in the pipeline.

