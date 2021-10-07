KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Would Wait Outside Newspaper Office to Read Review of His Plays

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote from his early days as a struggling actor. The conversation started when contestant Chirag Mandot told the Hindi cinema legend that he likes the way the actor takes his name. As he heard Mandot talking about fame and what it means to him, Bachchan shared an incident from his early theatre days in Kolkata.

The 78-year-old actor told Mandot and the audience that when he was in Kolkata and just starting his journey as a theatre artist, he would be very excited to read his play's review in a renowned newspaper. Bachchan said that he and his fellow theatre artists would anticipate the whole night about the review in the paper next week.

KBC 13: Pankaj Tripathi Tells Amitabh Bachchan He Worked As Cook; Pratik Gandhi Asks Big B ROFL Questions

Amitabh Bachchan said that the theatre artists, including him, would wait outside the publishing office of the newspaper. As soon as the papers came out of the printing press and were all set to be distributed, the group of artists get hold of a few copies.

The theatre artists would look for their names and when it had their names mentioned, it would fill them with joy. As he narrated the incident, Bachchan told Mandot, who was sitting on the hot seat, that he could relate to what the KBC contestant was saying about the first tryst with fame.

Bachchan moved to Mumbai after working in Kolkata. It was Khwaja Ahmed Abbas who gave the actor his first break in Saat Hindustani in 1969. Bachchan played one of the seven lead characters in the movie. Although the movie was not a financial success, Bachchan won his first National Award as the best newcomer and went on to become one of the iconic actors of Hindi cinema.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.