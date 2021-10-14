KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals 'Sholay' Scene Which Took 3 Years to Shoot

The upcoming ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will see actress Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy as guests. All three had worked together in the cult classic ‘Sholay’. The viewers of the show will get to know about interesting anecdotes from the film. We got to know this through the promos released by Sony TV.

Bachchan, who portrayed the iconic character Jai in the film, has recalled an interesting anecdote. He recalled the time when Ramesh took three years to shoot a scene in a “particular kind of lighting”.

The Sholay scene we are talking about is the one where Big B is seen playing a mouth organ and Jaya Bachchan is lighting the lamps.

Big B has talked about the same scene earlier too. “There was particular kind of lighting that was required for the shot. Our DOP Mr Divecha was keen to take the shot at the time of sunset. You would not believe that Rameshji spent almost three years before we finally got that shot,” he had said,

The KBC promo for ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ revealed that filmmaker Ramesh will be sharing why he cast Amitabh as Jai in Sholay. Dharmendra, who played the role of Veeru in Sholay, will also join the show through video call. He recalled an incident when he walked 28 miles and they all cheered for him.

In another promo of the ‘Sholay reunion’ episode, shared by the KBC 13 makers, Hema is seen mimicking Dharmendra and Amitabh as she mouthed their famous dialogues as Jai and Veeru.

Hema and Ramesh will be seen gracing the sets of KBC 13 to celebrate the 46 years of the release of the film. The episode featuring the trio reminiscing Sholay days will be broadcasted on Sony TV on Friday, October 15 at 9 pm.

