KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Photos of His 'Damaged' and 'Broken' Toe from the Sets

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a few pictures from the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ on his blog showing his fractured toe. All the photos are from ‘KBC 13’s Navratri special episode. He shared the pictures to show how he shot with fractured toes using camouflage shoes. But despite the fact that his toes are fractured he can be seen enjoying the shoot with full enthusiasm. He can be seen laughing in his pictures.

He wrote: “and the camouflage shoes for the fractured toe .. socks like wearing but indeed a shoe…soft protection for the toe that has been damaged and broken .. but still the joi de vivre (?) spell check…and more…a rewarding journey to the end of times whatever they be…"

Amitabh added more about the fracture and the treatment and how long it will take: “.. the broken toe, fractured at the base and in the pain of excruciating…the despondency of the space do never be put in plaster .. for there is no discovered method yet…so a soft efficient job done known in common tongue as ‘buddy taping’…buddy, because the broken finger is given sympathy by the one next door, joined together in some unison and taped for 4-5 weeks."

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan made headlines when he jokingly proposed to a contestant on KBC saying, “Agar mai apko date pe le jau toh kaisa rahega?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in ‘Chehre’. He will next be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from these, he has projects like ‘Goodbye’, ‘Jhund’, ‘Mayday’, ‘Jalsa’ and Hindi remake of Hollywood film ‘Intern’ in his kitty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.