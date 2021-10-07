KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Surprised as Contestant's Father Reveals He Was His Bodyguard in 1992

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is synonymous with the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, as he has been hosting it for more than 20 years. The actor brings his signature charisma to the show and can be often seen interacting with the contestants in a memorable way. He also shares anecdotes from his life on the show. Recently, the actor reminisced on his past when he found out that contestant Rashmi Kadam’s father was his bodyguard back in 1992.

After Rashmi sat down on the hot-seat and talked about her profession, she introduced Big B to her father Rajendra Kadam, who is from Pune. The megastar asked him if he was a policeman, like he was told. Kadam, then told Big B, “Sir, I was your PSO (personal security officer) in 1992, so I have worked as your bodyguard.” The actor was visibly surprised.

Kadam added, “It was always a wish of mine to get a photograph clicked with you, but back then mobiles didn’t have cameras. But I’m here today, thanks to my daughter, so I’m very happy.”

Bachchan then told Kadam, “The world is a small place, and I’ll be happy to take a photo with you.” Later in the game, the actor also requested Rashmi’s father to allow her to marry a man of her choice. He further requested him not to go back on his word.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He also has multiple projects including Goodbye, The Intern remake, Project K, and MayDay in the pipeline.

