KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan's Eyes Well Up With Tears As Contestant Talks About Missing Father

The latest episode of the most-watched television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 made everyone emotional when contestant Kumar Sourav, who arrived from Begusarai district of Bihar, talked about his family and their struggle.

During the show, megastar and show host Amitabh Bachchan got emotional after listening to Kumar Sourav’s story.

In the show, Sourav shared that for the past 7 years, his father has been missing. Sourav stated that his father had gone out on April 1, 2014, to buy some vegetables and never returned. The authorities have also tried everything to trace him but to no avail.

Sourav said that it’s been seven years but the entire family is waiting for him to come home. The contestant also said that his father was in debt, and people used to harass him a lot, due to which he might have taken some harsh steps. Saurav further revealed that his father had borrowed money for someone else, and the man ran away with the money, after which people started harassing Saurav’s father for money.

When Saurav’s father was leaving home, he had called Sourav asked him to study well and obey and listen to his mother.

Saurav is the youngest of the two brothers in the house and after his father went missing, his elder brother took care of everything. Saurav says that his brother is like lord Ram for him.

When Amitabh Bachchan talked to Sourav’s elder brother about the situation, he said that when his father left home, he was determined to take all the misery of his family on himself and whenever the situation was in the house, we all shared it.

In the middle of all this, Amitabh’s eyes welled up with tears and he asked Sourav that if he wanted to send a message to his father from the platform of KBC, he can. Sourav, looking into the camera, asked his father to return home, he said, “You come back home, we are where you left us.”

In the upcoming episode, the megastar will give a message to Sourav’s father that his debt will now be paid off by his son, as he will win that much money from the show’s platform, so now he can return to his home and family.

