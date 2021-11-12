KBC 13: Amitabh's Bachchan's Conversation With Contestant Leaves Everyone in Splits

The hit TV quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13’ is not just entertaining the audience but also enhancing their knowledge. The show, hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, airs at 9 pm from Monday to Friday on Sony TV.

In a recent episode, Amitabh was seen asking some funny questions of a contestant. However, these questions were not part of the game as they were asked on a lighter note. In the promo released by Sony TV, Amitabh and contestant Indrajit Dey are having a conversation which has created a laughter riot.

Big B called contestant Indrajit Dey’s wife Sujata during the show. In the presence of the mother and wife of the contestant, Amitabh asked Indrajit questions which left him stunned and confused. However, the questions created funny situations leaving everyone in splits. Amitabh told Sujata that her husband Indrajit had won Rs 3.20 lakh.

Big B had a question-answer session with Indrajit where he had to choose between his mother and his wife. Amitabh asked Indrajit who he would hand over the winning cheque to when he got home. Indrajit replies, “320 ko 160-160 ka cheque Hoga dono mein (I’ll divide the amount in half and give them different cheques)." On this, Amitabh says that he should tear the check into two pieces and give one to the wife and the other to the mother. Big B starts laughing out loud after his suggestion.

Amitabh asks another question,"If mother and wife call him at the same time, then who will you go to first?’ This made Indrajit nervous and he told Amitabh, “Sir aap ek danda laiiye aur mujhe mariye (Sir, you bring a cane and beat me)." Everyone laughs at his request.

