KBC 13: Contestant Aman Bajpai’s Humour Wins Amitabh Bachchan's Heart

The September 1 episode of KBC 13 started with a roll-over contestant Aman Bajpai in the hot seat. Aman, a Lucknow resident, was very happy to get a chance to sit in the hot seat. He shared several funny and interesting incidents related to his life with host Amitabh Bachchan. At one point in the episode, he says that the way girls are daddy’s princess, he is his mother’s crocodile and that is because his parents feel that he only sleeps and eats the entire day.

Aman’s mother was seen calling him Shubal. When Amitabh asked the meaning of the word, Aman let the secret out. He said that this word does not mean anything, adding he was not at all happy with his name. Even his parents did not try to give him a good name, he said. Aman wishes to open a Chinese restaurant in Lucknow. When Mr Bachchan asked if he had any name on his mind for the restaurant, Aman replied he would name it either Crorepati café or Cacrorepati Mishthan Bhandar.

When Big B said how a Chinese restaurant can be named ‘Mishthan Bhandar’, Aman replied that everything can work in Lucknow. He made the audience laugh a lot and even Mr Bachchan appreciated him for humour. Aman came on the show with his parents. He got stuck on the 25-lakh-rupee question and decided to quit the game. Aman succeeded in winning 12 lakh 50 thousand rupees. After Aman, Samiksha Srivastava got the opportunity to sit in the hot seat. She won 10 thousand rupees before the episode ended.

