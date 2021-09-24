KBC 13: Contestant Fails to Answer This Rs 1 Crore Question on History

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant Pranshu Tripathi’s dream to win Rs 1 crore failed to come true. The math teacher from Umaria would have been the second crorepati of the season after Himani Bundela. The teacher from Agra became the first visually impaired contestant to win Rs 1 crore. The much-awaited episode on Thursday saw host Amitabh Bachchan presenting the important question to Pranshu. In a promo video shared online earlier, he had mentioned that the amount of Rs 1 crore means a lot to him. He told the megastar that he wanted to save the winning sum for his wedding.

Pranshu did make it to the question worth Rs 1 crore, however, was not sure about the correct answer. Having exhausted all the lifelines, he felt he had no choice but to quit. Before this, Pranshu answered 14 questions correctly and managed to earn Rs 50 lakh. The question that could have earned the contestant Rs 1 crore was, “The royal ship, Ganj-i-Sawai, which was looted by the British pirate Henry Every, was the property of which Indian ruler?” Tipu Sultan, Haider Ali, Aurangzeb and Baji Rao II were the four choices Pranshu was offered. The right answer was Aurangzeb.

The 28-year-old from MP is also a cricket enthusiast. He told the superstar that it was his wish to become a cricketer but he decided not to pursue it as a career at the behest of his father. Pranshu, who is a huge fan of India opener Rohit Sharma, spoke highly of the batter. When he revealed he carries the cricketer’s photo in his wallet, a surprised Bachchan teased him. He even asked him to choose between Rohit and his girlfriend, who he plans to marry soon. To this, Pranshu said that it is a very difficult question to answer.