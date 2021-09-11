KBC 13: Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan, Other Finalists Kick Off Ganesh Chaturthi Special Episode

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s Shaandaar Shukravaar welcomes special guests on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show every Friday. Adding to the festive fervor this week, the special episode on Ganesh Chaturthi had the much-loved top 6 finalists of Indian Idol Season 12 – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya - set the mood for the evening with their soulful performance dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The finalists kicked off the show with their powerful voices as they sang the Ganesh Aarti in unison.

The show then welcomed Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan as special guests, who took to the hot seat to play the game with Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika also brought Ganesha idols with her as gifts to Farah and Mr Bachchan, thanking them for their contribution to her life and career.

Farah and Deepika went on to win Rs 25 lakhs on the show. The amount will be donated towards Deepika’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation and towards the treatment of Ayansh Madan by Farah. Deepika spoke about her own mental health struggles on the show, as well as the work of the foundation she began to spread awareness. Farah spoke about the rare disease, muscular atrophy, the little kid Ayansh Madan has been suffering from, which requires a Rs 16 crore injection to save his life.

