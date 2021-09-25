KBC 13: Jackie Shroff Reveals Suniel Shetty Gave Him His House For Father's Treatment

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Shandaar Shukravaar saw Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty as guests. The show which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, invites celebrities who participate in the quiz show for different causes. The actors won Rs 25 lakh during the episode. While the episode was full of anecdotes about their bond, we saw Jackie getting emotional as he revealed that Suniel had evacuated his house so that the former could treat his father there. Suniel, on the other hand, talked about how Jackie was an inspiration for all actors of that generation.

Talking about his father’s illness, Jackie said in Hindi, “My father had a bad reaction to penicillin and his skin was peeling off. There were a lot of people in my house and we could not take proper care of him in that small room. Suniel gave us his house and said keep your father there. You were shooting at Miramar back then. I kept my father there for 10-15 days. He (Suniel) did not live there. He vacated the house and told me to go there. So there is a strong bond between us."

Meanwhile, after watching a pre-recorded interview about their bond, Jackie got emotional after hearing Suniel talk about a lesson he learnt from him. “Dada shared a very beautiful thought. ‘When I used to live in a one-room chawl, if my mother would cough I would know’. But when they moved into a bigger house, he didn’t know when his mother passed away,” Suniel said in Hindi. Jackie’s mother had passed away after a stroke in 2014 and the actor had found out the next morning. The Hero actor could be seen crying and also kissing Suniel’s forehead.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here