KBC 13: Not 1 or 2 John Abraham Has 18 Bikes; Amitabh Bachcha is Scared of Them

The 13th season of the hit quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, is currently underway. Every Friday, there’s a special episode called Shandaar Sukravar. During this special episode, various celebrities come and play the game, besides sharing interesting aspects of their career. On November 26, John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar and producer Nikhil Advani came to the show to promote their film Satyamev Jayate 2.

The trio discussed a lot of o things about the film with host Amitabh Bachchan. During the show, Amitabh Bachchan and John talked about the latter’s football skills and bikes. John is popular among the fans for his fitness and action.

Big B also made a big revelation, saying that he is scared of riding bikes. This reminded John of a funny exchange between him and Big B. John said that at the time of Dhoom when he met Amitabh Bachchan, the latter suggested he better not make Abhishek Bachchan ride it. But, added the Satyamev Jayate actor that as soon as Abhishek came, Big B said, “Wow, what a bike."

Then Big B talked about the fear associated with bikes. He said that he doesn’t know why but he is really scared of bikes. John said one should ride the bike safely with helmets on, adding we should all follow rules.

John further that he has 18 bikes and he keeps them with a lot of care. He cleans them every week. The actor said that he turns on the AC in the garage, and cleans every single tire of his bikes. He shampoos every tire, he said, adding that he cleans them after riding as well.

When Mr Bachchan asked about the time he liked going out at, John said that he usually goes on a ride at night. He also said that he does not cross the speed limit and drives slowly.

