KBC 13: Pratik Gandhi Blows a Kiss to His Wife, Amitabh Bachchan Applauds the Couple

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Shandaar Shukraavar, actor Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi will appear as special guests and participate in the quiz show. Pratik, who rose to fame by playing Harshad Mehta in The Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, will talk about his career in the show. In the latest promo, host Amitabh Bachchan was seen asking the actor about his journey. Pratik then talked about how his family, especially his wife helped him pursue his passion. Pratik then blew a kiss of gratitude towards his wife, who had also accompanied him to the show.

In the promo, Pratik said in Hindi, “People are interested in success, but nobody is interested in the process behind it. I used to wake up in the morning, rehearse for two hours, leave for office, travel an hour-and-a-half, then go for shows in the evening. My wife told me that she knew I’d never be happy if I didn’t pursue my passion, so she encouraged me to do it.”

Talking about the turning point in his career, Pratik said, “Last year, the show I starred in, Scam. It changed my life 360 degrees. For people, I’m an overnight success, but it is a success story that is 14 years in the making. Whatever I’ve achieved is because of my family and wife’s support.” He then blew a kiss to his wife. Big B could be seen applauding the couple.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Pratik talked about facing financial struggles and battling homelessness. He also talked about his wife Bhamini Oza’s illness and the demise of his father due to cancer. “Financial trouble, financial crisis, medical trouble, I’ve seen it all. Trouble like there was a medical emergency home, be it my wife’s brain tumor operation or my father’s cancer that we fought and eventually we lost him in 2018,” he said.

He will next seen in the film Bhavai, which will be his Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Hardik Gajjar.

