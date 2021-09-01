KBC 13 Rs 1 Crore Winner Himani Bundela Says She 'Was Trying for the Show Since 2009'

A teacher by profession and now an inspiration for all, Himani Bundela is currently having her moment in the sun. She has been declared the ‘first crorepati’ on the quiz based game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Himani left host Amitabh Bachchan and the viewers impressed with her intelligence and instinct as she progressed from one question to another courageously and without breaking a sweat. Apart from winning the Rs 1 crore prize amount, she was also gifted a car for her brilliant gameplay and confidence in the hot seat. During the episode, the attention slowly slipped away from the fact that Himani is visually impaired and the immense knowledge she possessed became the talking point.

Himani told News18 that she has been a big fan of the show and always wanted to be on TV. “I’ve been trying for KBC since 2009. I may have been 13-14 or a couple of years younger. Back then, it was the message system but somehow I could not get through. When the registration system started on the show via the app in 2019, I thought this was authentic. This time I finally made it. I never felt like not trying for it anymore even though I failed over the years. I was disappointed and doubt did shadow my mind but when I started receiving pre-registration messages, it boosted my confidence further."

Himani also recalled the time she met with an accident in 2011 that resulted in losing her eyesight in one eye followed by the other. She narrated the story during the episode as well and shared how a retinal detachment surgery which was supposed to make her see clearer did not go as planned and as a result of which she kept losing vision over the years. Himani now has light perception in one of her eyes, meaning she can make out whether it is dark or not. About facing challenges because of her condition, Himani shared, “I have always focused on people who have a positive outlook and ignored those who are negative. When I was in college, I got good friends who were very supportive. During my first posting, the colleagues and the principal were also always by my side. I started enjoying it and kept moving forward."

About Big B as host, Himani said, “His energetic voice gave me a boost in confidence. When he was saying things about me, it was reassuring and I felt like everything will happen for the best. I was always sure that I could not lose anything. Either I will win or will leave with some knowledge. I enjoyed every moment in the hot seat with Sir. I am not just in love with the show, but the theme music as well. Last year, I organised a quiz show in my school and used KBC music there as well. My siblings tease me by saying that the KBC theme will play at my wedding also (laughs)."

Himani also opened up on what she plans to do with Rs 1 crore she won on the show. “My father is not working because of Covid so I want to start his business. I also want to establish a coaching center for the differently abled. I also do awareness workshops and want to see them being implemented throughout the country. Depending on how many leaves I get from school, I want to go to Goa. I’d like to take my parents for a trip to South India," she signs off.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here