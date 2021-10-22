KBC 13: Sonu Nigam, Shaan to Give Musical Treat to Fans in Shaandaar Shukravaar Episode

Friday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will witness two of the most celebrated singers of Bollywood, Sonu Nigam and Shaan as guests on the show. Every week, on Friday, which is also known as Shaandaar Shukravaar, the show hosts people from the film industry who play for a charitable cause. Sony TV has been sharing promos and all we can say is that it is going to be a treat for music lovers.

In one of the promos, KBC 13 host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is seen welcoming Sonu and Shaan. The two singers charge up the energy in the room by singing songs, Dekha na haaye re and Aal is well. The audience too participated and sang with them. Posting the clip, the channel wrote, “KBC13 ke manch par apni aawaaz ke jaadu se sabko rijhane, aa rahe hain suron ke sultaan, Sonu Nigam aur Shaan! (Two sultan of music, Sonu and Shaan are coming to spread the magic of their voice on the stage of KBC 13). The show will premiere on October 22 at 9:00 pm.

Another promo features Sonu singing a gazal in his melodious voice. Sonu’s redemption of ‘Badi naazuk hai yeh manzil’ will for sure give you goosebumps.

In one of the promos, Big B was seen asking Sonu that at what age he started singing. The singer revealed that he started singing at the age of 4 and the first song he ever sang was, Kya huya tera waayda.

Don’t miss out on this clip, wherein Sonu and Shaan were preparing for the quiz questions which are likely to be asked. Their shenanigans will definitely leave you in splits.

We also got to know that the two singers are playing the reality game for helping old people. Talking about how children abandon their parents, Shaan asserted that life goes in vain if one doesn’t take care of their parents. “Wo mata-pita, jinki wajah se hum iss duniya mein hai, hum unhi ka khayaal na rakhe toh fir humari zindagi toh vyart hi hui (It is because of our parents we come to his world, and if we are not able to take care of them, then our life is going in vain).

Are you excited about the episode?

