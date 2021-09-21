KBC 13: Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff Take the Hot Seat Opposite Amitabh Bachchan

TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati will soon see two of Bollywood’s most-loved veteran actors, Suneil Suniel and Jackie Jackie, take the hot seat. On Sunday, Suniel Shetty posted a picture on his Instagram handle that showed him on the sets of KBC with Jackie Shroff. Captioning the picture in his typical Mumbai style, the actor wrote, “Kidhar apun log? (where are we?) @apnabhidu. Friendship. Friendship goals. Hero.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, is currently hosting its 13th season. Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff continue to share a deep bond of friendship since their early days in the Hindi film industry. The duo worked together in movies like Border, Baaz: A Bird In Danger and Refugee.

Commenting on the Instagram post shared by Suniel Shetty, actor Rohit Roy wrote, “Rockstars. OG. Dadda and Anna.” Jackie’s son and actor Tiger Shroff also shared his reaction to the Instagram post and commented with a heart-eyed emoticon.

Filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar expressed his excitement for the upcoming episode of KBC and said, “This one I will watch for sure.” Actor Vivaan Parashar also hailed the two actors as “legends” in the comments.

Jackie Shroff’s co-star from the 1989 movie Tridev Sangeeta Bijlani also expressed her excitement. “Rockin’. You both,” she wrote.

The two actors will be seen in the Friday special episode of KBC, which is also known as ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’. The Friday episode usually features celebrities from various fields of arts, culture, sports, and entertainment who participate in the game for a cause.

Last week, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Olympian PR Sreejesh had appeared on the show as guests and won Rs 25 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here