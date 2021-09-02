KBC 13: Virender Sehwag Has Epic Reaction As Sourav Ganguly Takes Over Amitabh Bachchan's Seat

Ace cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag will kickstart Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Shaandaar Shukravaar starting 3rd September. The game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has successfully completed a week and is now geared up to present to the viewers, Shaandaar Shukravaar starting on 3rd September. With the presence of celebrities from all walks of life, playing the game for a cause, the first leg of the episode will see the presence of ace cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag.

Sony TV has released a new promo of the show on its official Instagram account, wherein the two cricketers are seen pulling each other’s legs. Sehwag cracked some hilarious jokes and took a jibe at Sourav. In the video, Sourav and Amitabh Bachchan are seen swapping seats and the former takes over the host’s seat. Sehwag hilariously tells Bachchan that Sourav has the habit of snatching away the jobs.

He further says “Indian cricket team mein gaye Kaptani capture kar liye, BCCI gaye toh president bangaye, aur ab yahan aaye hain…" Sourav Ganguly with folded hands tells Bachchan not to believe Sehwag. Virendra Sehwag gives another funny reply and says that whenever he was in a fix, it was him who rescued him be it opening the batting lineup or scoring runs in the final.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen interacting with the respected players and relive some of their milestone moments which went on to become historic in the game of cricket. Playing a pitch-perfect game, the ace players not only answered each question with deep thought and diligence but also broke into funny banters with Bachchan making the gameplay fun and interactive.

