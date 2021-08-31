KBC 13: Virender Sehwag Teases Sourav Ganguly About Greg Chapell, Gives Witty Reply to Amitabh Bachchan

The upcoming Friday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan will see cricket legends Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag as special guests. The duo was seen having a gala time with Big B in the latest promo for the show. Sehwag, was especially seen making jokes and breaking into popular songs amid the game. He also had witty replies to the megastar’s questions. He also pulled Ganguly’s leg by mentioning former Team India coach Greg Chapell.

In the promo, Big B asked Sehwag about their reaction when Team India won a match against Pakistan. The cricketer answered the question with the famous line from Shahenshah, “Rishte main to hum tumhare baap lagte hai,” and added, “Hum toh baap hai hi unke (we are their fathers).”

Bachchan also asked about their reaction when the cricketers drop catches. Sehwag first asked if the coach is Greg Chapell and pointed towards Ganguly and sang, “Apni to jaise taise kat jaegi, aapka kya hoga janabe ali,” indicating the former skipper would be in trouble with him. The BCCI president was seen bursting into laughter.

Big B also asked Sehwag on his habit of signing on the cricket field during a match. The duo also shared several anecdotes about their time in the Indian National cricket team.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

