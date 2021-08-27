KBC 13's 1st Contestant Gyan Raj: 3 Idiots Inspired Me to Reject Job Offers and Teach Kids in Village

The first episode of 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a game show which has celebrated human virtues of courage, self-belief, confidence and intelligence over the years, saw a young science teacher, Gyan Raj, take over the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan. Gyan Raj, who hails from a small district in Ranchi, took home Rs 3.2 lakh after failing to answer the 12th question for Rs 12,50,000.

However, Gyan is satisfied with the amount he won on the quiz show and looking forward to using it to build a school for underprivileged kids in his village. “I’ve been associated with social work for a long time. I’d like to use this opportunity and whatever little fame that I got after my appearance on KBC to further that aim. I want to build a school for kids in my village so I will use this amount in fulfilling that dream. I also have to get my mother’s eye surgery done which couldn’t happen earlier due to financial crunch because of the pandemic," Gyan told us.

Gyan teaches the students from class 1-10 in BR Ambedkar Memorial High School located in a remote village Nagri. He is also the first to introduce ATL (Atal Tinkering Lab), a government initiative that motivates the infusion of innovation in teaching to his village. With this, he introduced drones and robotics to his students. With an aim to bring about innovation, he wishes to spread the message about its importance in education.

“My mother is also a teacher. When I was a student myself, my father gifted me a computer and it was the first computer in our entire village. At that very moment, I decided that I wanted to be a computer engineer. When I was in my final years of engineering, I watched Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots and it inspired me a lot. In fact, my own life is a lot similar to that of the film’s story. I thought there was no point in doing a job after becoming an engineer. The best thing to do was to come back to your village and educate the kids here," he said.

He further revealed how the film’s popular dialogue- “Success ke peeche mat bhaago, excellence ka peecha karo (pursue excellence, success will follow hands down)"- became his life’s “mantra."

“That dialogue had a huge impact on my life. After I completed my engineering, I got a lot of job offers but my mother told me if I’d accept those offers then our village would only have one engineer but if I’d come back and teach the kids here, I’d pave the way for thousand engineers in my village," Gyan added.

Sharing his experience of meeting Amitabh Bachchan, Gyan said, “Honestly, I was not even thinking about money. Meeting Amitabh sir was like a dream come true. I have grown up watching his films. He is the mega star of this country. Also, not many people are aware of the social work that I do. Because I have been working in remote areas. So, it was a very big opportunity for me to showcase my work to everyone."

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs every weekday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here