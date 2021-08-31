KBC 13's First Crorepati Himani Bundela: Want to Open Inclusive Coaching Academy, Set Up Small Business for Father

Visually impaired Himani Bundela, who became the first winner of Rs 1 Crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13, has revealed what she will do with the prize money and how she prepared for the show. Himani said that she’s been a fan of the show since the age of five and used to play the KBC-themed quiz show with her friends when she was a child.

Himani is a teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Agra. She is passionate about Mental Maths and makes it a special learning experience for her students by calling it ‘Maths Magic’. As her KBC journey unfolds on 30th and 31st August, she will also be seen teaching a few Mental Maths tricks to KBC host Amitabh Bachchan.

“I used to play KBC with my friends when I was 5 years old. I used to copy Amitabh Bachchan sir and trouble my friends by asking general knowledge questions to them. That interest didn’t die there. Last year, when we started online classes due to the pandemic I started an initiative called ‘Kaun Banega Kendriya Vidyalaya champion’ for my students," she said.

She further said, “When I finally reached the sets of KBC I couldn’t believe it for a moment. I thought it was a dream. Being with Bachchan sir on the set was a dream come true. Moreover, I was really nervous because I knew that I was competing with people who had better learning resources than me and had the advantage of quickly answering the question by seeing it on screen. But then I suddenly realised that I had nothing to lose and I’d only learn something new from this experience."

In the year 2011, Himani met with an unfortunate accident due to which her vision was blurred. Even after multiple operations, the doctors couldn’t save her vision. Having suffered a traumatic experience, Himani didn’t let her hopes down and over time, dedicated her life to her passion – teaching and making the kids aware of the situations faces by people with special abilities.

“My life after the accident hasn’t been easy. A lot of us had to put in an immense amount of work to get back to our daily livelihood, especially my parents and my brothers and sisters. Being a woman who’s visually impaired, I hope my stint on KBC brings a lot of hope to people who are just like me. A lot of students with special abilities do get admissions in schools and colleges but there are no coaching academies for government competitive exams that admit students with any sort of disabilities. With the money I won, I would want to open an inclusive coaching academy that trains the ‘divyang’ kids for government competitive exams,” she said.

“I’d also like to help set up a small business of my father because my father lost his job due to the Covid pandemic. So I want to do it for my father and mother’s future security," she added.

KBC 13 airs on Monday to Friday on Sony Television at 9pm.

