KBC 14: Aamir Khan Reveals Before Amitabh Bachchan, He Has Not Watched RRR

The fourteenth season of Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati started recently. The show premiered on Sunday (August 7) and the special guests were Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Major DP Singh and Col. Mitali Madhumita. During the show, Amitabh Bachchan praised Aamir Khan and was impressed by his knowledge.

For Rs 12.5 lakh prize money, Amitabh Bachchan asked a question related to SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer RRR. Aamir Khan, who hasn’t watched the film, answered it correctly. The question was, “According to director SS Rajamouli, one of the inspirations for the movie RRR was another movie about which revolutionary?” The options were a) Bhagat Singh, b) Karl Marx c) Vladmir Lenin, d) Che Guevara.

Aamir replied that though he hasn’t watched the film, he knows the answer. The answer was Che Guevara. By answering the question, Aamir Khan won Rs 12.5 lakh. Aamir Khan, Major DP Singh and Col. Mitali Madhumita won Rs 50 lakh on KBC 14.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR in lead roles. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt played important roles in the film. The film smashed several records and earned more than Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is busy promoting his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is all set to release on August 11, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in lead roles. Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya is making his Bollywood debut with the film. The trailer and songs of the film have been receiving a lot of love from the viewers.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of award-winning Tom Hanks’ film Forrest Gump. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here