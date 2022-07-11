KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Announces Special Jackpot Prize to Celebrate 75 Years of Independence, Watch

Hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is one of the oldest and much-loved game shows on Indian television. Over the years, the show has gained cult viewership with good word-of-mouth publicity, and this year KBC has successfully made its way up the fourteenth season. The exciting concept of the show makes viewers glued to their TV screens whenever Amitabh Bachchan takes the hot seat.

However, the makers of the show have brought a new twist to the rules and it has left everyone gasping. This special twist in KBC 14 is introduced to mark and celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. Wondering what is the new update?

The makers of the show recently dropped a brand new promo for the show, thereby officially announcing and introducing a new level of Rs 75 lakh in the show. The promo video begins with Amitabh Bachchan congratulating a contestant for winning Rs 1 crore. However, the contestant although happy comes under tremendous pressure of whether or not to continue playing.

The risk involved is too much, while he might win Rs 7.5 crore if he answers the correct answer. But if anything goes wrong, his jackpot price reduces tremendously. This pressure has been felt by many contestants in the past, some unlucky people have also fallen prey to the pressure by either losing their jackpot amount or quitting the game show.

As the country is about to celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence this year. The game show has brought in a new twist to pay homage to the auspicious occasion. Now, the contestant who has reached to answer the final question will take home Rs 75 lakh if he fails to answer the right answer. The prize money will not be reduced to 3 lakh 20 thousand like earlier.

This might lift off a great deal of pressure. Announcing the new update, the makers wrote, “Iss saal KBC mein hoga kuch naya, jackpot hoga ₹7.5 Crores ka aur judega ₹75 lakh ka ek naya padaav. (This year KBC will have something new, the jackpot amount will be Rs 7.5 crore and it will see the addition of a new level of Rs 75 lakh)”

Take a look at the promo here:

The concept of the show features host Big B asking a series of questions based on current affairs and general knowledge. With every right answer, a contestant wins a cash prize, moving up the ladder that leads to the jackpot question. The contestants can avail four lifelines and also quit the show mid-way if they are unsure of the answers.

