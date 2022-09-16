KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Does Not Know About Momos

The 14th season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is keeping viewers glued to their TV sets at 9 PM every day. The show has been around for more than two decades now and continues to entertain the masses to date. While the game itself is interesting to watch, host Amitabh Bachchan’s interesting conversations with the contestants take the show’s entertainment quotient a notch higher.

The conversations range from reminiscing old memories and hilarious anecdotes to even some surprising revelations. In one of the latest episodes of KBC 14, Big B made an amusing revelation as he confessed that he did not know what momos are.

Top Showsha Video

In the episode, which aired on September 14, Rishi Rajpoot, a resident of Kanpur, got a chance to sit on the hot seat. As he does with most contestants, Amitabh Bachchan started a conversation with Rishi as well, before beginning the game. During their chat, the host-contestant duo also discussed food. While wanting to enquire about his favourite food, Rishi asked Big B whether he is fond of fast food items like Fingers or Momos. To this question, Amitabh looked taken aback and immediately asked him, ‘What are Momos?”

The contestant explained to him what momos are and how they are made in Delhi, UP and other states. Amitabh then quipped that he is fond of vada pav and can spend his whole life eating vada pav. Momos are a colloquial term used for a dish that is internationally known as dumpling, so there could be a possibility that the legendary actor was aware of the dish, but not this particular name.

Meanwhile, Rishi Rajpoot ended up winning Rs 50 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. He celebrated his victory by taking a bite out of a vada pav offered to him by Amitabh Bachchan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here