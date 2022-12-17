KBC 14: When Amitabh Bachchan’s Father Would Make Him Practice Multiplication Tables

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is recognised globally for his stints on the big screen as well as the small screen. Amitabh, who recently received critical acclaim for his latest film Uunchai, has been going strong at the age of 80. The veteran actor is currently hosting the fourteenth season of the popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, where contestants – from all walks of life – answer questions on a wide variety of general knowledge topics to bag a hefty cash prize. During one of the latest episodes of KBC 14, Amitabh recalled a fond childhood memory with his father and poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

In the episode, a contestant named Vaibhavi Padodara took over the hot seat. She is a mathematics teacher from Gujarat’s Surat, who left Big B highly impressed with her command over the subject. During her conversation with the host, Vaibhavi also added that all her students loved her.

While having a friendly interaction with the teacher, Amitabh recalled his childhood days when his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, used to take him out for walks. During the casual strolls, his father used to him practice multiplication tables, revealed the Sholay actor.

In a short promo video shared by the official handle of Sony TV, Vaibhavi is seen indulging in a fun game of multiples with Amitabh Bachchan. She asked the actor to choose any number, however, as per the rules of the game, he couldn’t say the number. Amitabh had to utter the word ‘meow’ instead of the selected number. The Goodbye actor was captured looking confused after hearing out the rules of the unique game as the audience burst into laughter.

Check out the latest promo of KBC below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

This is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan has been candid about sharing his childhood experiences on the show. Previously, the actor had revealed that his mother, Teji Bachchan, had given him a good beating after he listened to the commentary of a cricket match via a transistor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here