KBC 2020 Registrations Begin, Iulia Vantur Reacts to Marriage Rumours with Salman Khan

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return to the TV sets for the year 2020. The new season of the quiz show will start the registration during the coronavirus lockdown. The promo of the quiz-based reality show’s Season 12 was shot by host Amitabh Bachchan at his home. The promo, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been tweeted on social media.

Read: KBC Registration 2020: Here’s How To Register For The New Season

Iulia Vantur is currently quarantining with Salman Khan and his family at his Panvel farmhouse. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez and model Waluscha De Sousa are also present at the farm. During a conversation with Bollywood Hangama, Iulia reacted to her impending marriage rumours with Salman when a fan asked her to get married to the Bollywood superstar.

Read: Iulia On Marriage Rumours With Salman Khan: Spending Life With Someone More Important Than Papers

Friday marked 28 years of Khuda Gawah and five years of Piku. Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and pulled out moments with his two loving co-stars Sridevi and Irrfan Khan in the respective films. On his social media account, he paid tribute to both the legendary actors with memorable stills from Khuda Gawah and Piku.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Sridevi And Irrfan In One Frame; See Pic

A few weeks back, actress Hina Khan had posted a funny video of herself washing a doormat. The former Bigg Boss contestant says she had never expected her mother to ask her to wash one. "It came quite as a shock to me when my mother first asked me to wash the doormat, but it eventually turned quite funny, and I had a hearty laugh while getting it done," she told Times of India.

Read: Hina Khan Says She was Shocked at First When Her Mother Asked Her to Wash Doormat

Archana Puran Singh's help Bhagyashri has been living with her during the lockdown. Recently, Archana posted a video of her having a conversation with the help, where Bhagyashri talks about her experience of staying with them at home. The Kapil Sharma show judge says that many people think that the house help does all the work. But in the video, Bhagyashri herself clarifies that Archana and her family members help her with chores.

Read: Archana Puran Singh's House Help Clarifies Everyone Shares Chores at Home



Follow @News18Movies for more