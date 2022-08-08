KBC 2022: Can You Answer This Tough Rs 50 Lakh Question That Aamir Khan Win The Whopping Sum?

The first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 aka KBC 2022 premiered on Sunday night and it was all things fun. To kick off the new season, Amitabh Bachchan hosted Aamir Khan, Major D.P. Singh (a veteran of the Kargil War), and Col. Mitali Madhumita. While the trio had a ball, they also won a whopping Rs 50 lakhs. The proceedings of the win will go to the Army Central Welfare.

Aamir was joined by Major D.P. Singh when the last question was answered. Amitabh asked the duo the following question:

Which of these pairs of Indian presidents has presented the Bharat Ratana to each other?

The options were: S Radhakrishnan-VV Giri, VV Giri-Zakir Hussain, Zakir Hussain-Pratibha Patil and Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan

Unsure of their answer, Aamir and Major D.P. Singh chose the lifeline 50-50 and picked the option ‘Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan’ which was the right answer, helping them to win Rs 50 lakhs.

Aamir Khan appeared on the show to promote his upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor makes his comeback after four long years with the film. He was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan. The film did not fair well at the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 American Film Forrest Gump. The international film starred Tom Hanks and Aamir fills his shoes in the Hindi version. Laal Singh Chadha would depict several decades in the life of a slow-witted and kindhearted man who witnesses and unwittingly influence several defining historical events in 20th Century India.

The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as his lady love while Mona Singh plays his mother’s role in the film. Naga Chaitanya plays the role of his best friend. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Production and Viacom18 Studios, the film’s music has been composed by Pritam. The film is set to release on August 11.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here