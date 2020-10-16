KBC: Amitabh Bachchan Admits to Have Done ‘Jhaadu and Pochha’ During Lockdown

The lockdown period made sure that none of us mingled with anyone from outside and remained inside our house. This implied that we had to complete all the house chores on our own and even Big B Amitabh Bachchan is not an exception.

Recently the Bollywood legend confessed to have done every house chore, including jhaadu and pochha during the lockdown period while hosting the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He even mentioned that he participates in nearly all home duties even now.

On the latest episode of KBC that aired on October 15, Runa Saha from Kolkata was on the hot seat when Amitabh Bachchan did the unlikely revelation. While Runa was the third contestant of the episode, she spoke about how the household chores kept her busy during the lockdown period. This is when Richa Anirudh, the Ask The Expert guest, threw the question on Senior Bachchan’s court, asking him whether he has ever participated in them.

To this Amitabh replied that he has done it all, be it sweeping or dusting. He mentioned that the only thing he could not help with was the cooking as he knows nothing of it. Amitabh also said that he has been cleaning till this date. While Richa said it was hard to believe, the actor stressed that he had seriously done all the said activities.

He pointed out that it was only after trying out the house duties by himself that he realised the value of house helps.

Runa became the first contestant on the show who was called directly to the hot seat without playing the fastest finger first. In her introductory video, Runa said that she had taken a vow that if she failed to win the fastest finger first and could not get a seat, she would stop praying to any Gods and watching television.

Before her, Ashish Sharma from Himachal Pradesh and Aakansha Pandey from Madhya Pradesh played and won large amounts of money on Thursday.