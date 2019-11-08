Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who completes 50 years in Hindi cinema and continues to be one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, on Thursday shared a health update with his fans, saying doctors have advised him to cut back on work.

Sharing several of his pictures alongside a photograph of a meeting with doctors at his home, Jalsa, Bachchan said he would be back to the grind despite the warning by "the stethoscope dressed messengers from heaven".

"The tunnel at the NSSH... indeed several tunnels and some more probing with the meter in hand that sonographs.. a few on the side injectables .. at various locations on this mine field of a body.. some venus strips punctured and the fluids dripped in.. a few hard core instructions to follow.. and back to the grind, despite the stethoscope dressed messengers from heaven giving strong warnings of work cut off.. or else (sic)," Bachchan wrote on his official blog.

T 3541 - .. the claustrophobic sound inside the 'tube' be of such magnitude that the elements that gave those indications of illness, themselves perish in the volume of thought that has prevailed ..saying from recent experience .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 6, 2019

Bachchan's debut film "Saat Hindustaani" released on November 7, 1969. On Thursday, he completed 50 years in Bollywood. Quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati paid tribute to its host.

The 77-year-old actor, who presents the 11th season of KBC currently, was speechless on the sets of the show when he was reminded about the date his first film released.

"I was working in Kolkata when I happen to see an ad in the newspaper which stated that the winner of the contest would get an opportunity to work with renowned producers from the industry. I felt it was a good opportunity and I applied for the same. However, I didn't receive any correspondence from them. One day while chatting with my father, I mentioned about this opportunity and how I failed. He said to me Beta agar kisi ghar ke andar ghusna ho, aur darwaza ho band, toh deewar phand kar andar jaana chahiye (Son, if you have to break into a house and the door is closed, you must scale the wall to get in)" Bachchan said in a statement.

The episode also saw Oscar-winning sound engineer, Resul Pookutty gift Bachchan a book as a token of appreciation on his 50 years. The first page of the book read '100 years of Indian Cinema and 50 years of Amitabh Bachchan'.

"Mr Bachchan was left speechless. He couldn't thank his fans and the makers of the show enough for extending so much love for all these years. He was nostalgic about his humble journey in the industry. What he means to all of us cannot be described in words but we can only wish for him to complete a century," said an insider.

Meanwhile, the 77-year-old star was announced as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award, Indian cinema's highest honour for an artiste, in October this year.

Bachchan has a full slate ahead with Jhund, Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo and Brahmastra besides his hosting duties on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

