KBC Contestant Asks Amitabh Bachchan to Call Wife Jaya Bachchan ‘Bae’, Watch His Reaction

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, attracts competitors from across the country. In one of the recent episodes, a contestant surprised the actor by telling him how to address his wife Jaya Bachchan. Harsh Saluja of Gujarat was the most recent Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant to take the hot seat. During the show, he inquired about how Amitabh Bachchan addresses his actor-wife Jaya Bachchan. Senior Bachchan refused to comment, saying in Hindi, “Yes, I do use a special name, but why should I tell you that?”

Harsh then revealed that he sometimes calls his wife, Ritu, Boo or Bae and that Amitabh should consider doing the same with Jaya. Responding to his request, Big B revealed that he was born in the state of Uttar Pradesh and the word 'bae' has a completely different meaning. The actor then responded with an example: “Kyu be kaise ho tum?” (Hey, how are you?).

Later, they talked about football games, with Harsh complaining that his wife won't let him stay up late to watch the game. Bachchan requested his wife to allow Harsh to watch a game or two if he so desires, while his wife Ritu stated that she has never stopped Harsh from watching it.

The cast of Uunchai appeared on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The 80-year-old actor, who will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial Uunchai, had some fun on the quiz-based reality show with his co-stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta. The entire cast of the movie was seen dancing together and sharing a bond of friendship.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, which debuted on Star Plus in 2000, is in its 14th season. While Amitabh Bachchan has hosted the majority of the seasons, Shah Rukh Khan also appeared as the show's host for the third season.

