KBC Plays Sunil Grover's Hilarious Song, Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Comedian as Incredible Actor

The reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati tests its contestants' knowledge on various topics and one of them also includes arts and cinema. In its latest episode, the reality show host Amitabh Bachchan asked contestant Shraddha Khare, from Gwalior, to identify the singer of a hilarious song. One of the initial questions that were asked by the KBC computer to the entrepreneur from Madhya Pradesh was to guess which comedian sang the song "Mere husband mujhe pyaar nahi karte.” Bachchan asked Khare to identify the comedian for Rs 3,000. The contestant was provided with four options: Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

Khare was quite stumped when the song was played and realised that she was not sure of the correct answer. The contestant chose to opt for a lifeline option to answer the question. Khare relied on the Audience Poll and 73 per cent of the audience chose Grover as the correct answer. Going with the results of the Audience Poll, Khare chose Grover to be her answer and won Rs 3,000. After winning the prize, Bachchan praised Grover and described him as an “incredible actor.”

Grover released the song in 2017 from the viewpoint of his on-screen comic character, Rinku Bhabhi. The song came out on March 8 which also happens to be International Women’s Day. In an interview, Grover had said that he wanted to give a comic and fun take on what could possibly be going on in the minds of married women across India. Grover mentioned that through Rinku Bhabhi’s comic and honest take on her married life, he wanted to give a special treat to all the married female fans. Grover played the character of Rinku Bhabhi on The Kapil Sharma Show and became a household name with his bone-tickling performance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here