KBC Registration 2020: Here’s How To Register For The New Season

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the screening and selection process for KBC season 12 will be held digitally. Check out the steps to get yourself registered digitally.

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return to the TV sets for the year 2020. The new season of the quiz show will start the registration during the coronavirus lockdown.

The promo of the quiz-based reality show’s Season 12 was shot by host Amitabh Bachchan at his home. The promo, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been tweeted on social media.

The makers had dropped KBC’s Season 12 promo on Twitter. “Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai par sapnon ko break nahee lag sakta hai. Aapke sapnon ko udaan dene phir aa rahe hain @Srbachchan lekar #KBC12. Registrations shuru honge 9 May raat 9 baje se sirf Sony TV par,” the tweet read.


Amitabh Bachchan also confirmed the news by sharing it on his Twitter account. As revealed, the registration for the new season will begin from May 9 at 9 pm.

How to register for KBC 2020?

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the screening and selection process for KBC season 12 will be held digitally. Follow these steps to register yourself:

Step 1: Sony TV will broadcast several questions from May 9 till May 22 at 9 pm daily. Interested participants will have to answer these questions using the SMS or Sony LIV app.

Step 2: The registered answer will be screened thoroughly to select participants for the show. The selection will be done through a randomiser based on certain pre-defined reservation criteria.

Step 3: The selected participants will be contacted telephonically for further assessment.

How to audition for KBC 2020?

Step 4: The participants will have to take an online audition based on a general knowledge test.

Step 5: The final round will include a personal interview, conducted through a video call.

