KBC Season 12 Gets its Third Crorepati After School Teacher from Chhattisgarh Answers This Question

Reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 got its third crorepati on Wednesday. The contestant was 42-year-old Anupa Das, a school teacher from Jagdalpur, Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

Anupa created history after becoming the third crorepati in the ongoing season of the show which is hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan. However, she eventually quit the show on the Rs 7 crore jackpot question which she could not answer and ended up taking home Rs 1 crore.

The Rs 1 crore question that Anupa answered to claim the prize money was, "Who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery on 18 November 1962 at Rezang La in Ladakh?" The options to the question were,

A) Major Dhan Singh Thapa

B) Lt Col Ardeshir Tarapore

C) Subedar Joginder Singh

D) Major Shaitan Singh

The correct answer to the question was Major Shaitan Singh.

The Rs 7 crore question presented to Anupa was, "In One Day International cricket, which team have Riaz Poonawala and Shaukat Dukanwala represented?" The options presented were Kenya, United Arab Emirates, Canada, and, Iran.

Anupa was not sure about the answer to this question and decided to quit the show since she had run out of lifelines to take help from.

After she confirmed her decision to quit the show, host Amitabh Bachchan asked Anupa to guess the answer. She went with UAE and it was the right answer. However, since Anupa had already quit the show, it could not fetch her the prize money. The money that Anupa took home was Rs 1 crore.

Previously, IPS officer Mohita Sharma became the first civil servant to claim the crorepati title on the show. She was the second crorepati in this season after Nazia Nasim won Rs 1 crore a week before her.

Nazim is an Indian Institute of Mass Communication alumna who works as a Group Manager of Internal Communications at Royal Enfield, who created history on the show by becoming the first crorepati, taking home the prize money of Rs 1 crore.