KBC Season 12: Play Along Rules and Regulations One Should Keep in Mind

The coronavirus has cancelled a lot of plans, however, it will not stop Amitabh Bachchan to quiz the country on their general knowledge and trivia. The twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati started on Monday. Although the aspiring contestants might not get a chance to sit on the hot seat, they will surely have chances of winning attractive prize money.

The show has been running since 2000 and has become a part of Indian families’ for 20 years now. However, this year, the show has introduced a new way for participants with the KBC Play Along.

To take part in the show, the players need to download the latest version of the SonyLIV app, available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. After installing the app, you have to select the 'KBC Play Along' icon from the menu and then login using your Google or Facebook account. To participate, one must be an Indian citizen and above 18 years of age. Players can choose their preferred language as Hindi or English.

To register yourself, you can use your mobile number and email address. Once registered, the questions asked on the television are also displayed on your smartphone screen. Players will have to give the correct answer in the given time limit and click submit option.

Each correct answer will fetch the player some points. Although it is not necessary for a player to subscribe to KBC Play Along, a subscriber gets to reap some extra benefits in terms of prices. A player does not face immediate elimination for a wrong answer.

The show has introduced the new way to keep the audience engaged even amidst a pandemic. In the opening episode, host Amitabh Bachchan spoke on the current situation and stressed on the importance of social distancing. He also urged people to participate in the show as this season’s tag line says, "setback ka jawaab, comeback se do."