Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

KD Movie Review: Mu Ramasamy Leaves You with a Big Smile on Your Face

The script does subsequently veer down a predictable path, but the tone remains upbeat. Read our full review of the film below.

Rajeev Masand | News18.comRajeevMasand

Updated:November 23, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
KD Movie Review: Mu Ramasamy Leaves You with a Big Smile on Your Face
KD film poster

KD

Cast: Mu Ramasamy, Nagavishal

Director: Madhumita

In the charming new Tamil film KD, Karuppu Durai is an 80-year-old man, weighed down by sorrow. Just as he wakes from a coma, he hears his children planning to kill him through a form of euthanasia practiced in his village. It makes the old man leave his home behind and run away. But the day that Karuppu Durai becomes KD, he starts shedding his insecurities and his sadness and sets out to embrace life. It all has to do with meeting a street-smart, 8-year-old orphan Kutty, who nicknames him KD, and teaches him to be ‘jolly’ like him.

To watch KD is to be reminded of a whole bunch of such bittersweet films – Pixar’s animated gem Up, Takeshi Kitano’s Kikujiro, even the Jack Nicholson-Morgan Freeman starrer The Bucket List. The film’s premise is straightforward: an old man regains his zest for life when he takes a journey with a child who helps him tick off entries on his bucket list. But director Madhumita infuses a refreshing touch of originality to that familiar set up…like KD’s sheer gluttony for mutton biryani or his boisterous enthusiasm for Tamil superstar MGR. There’s a lively comic thread, especially through Kutty’s acerbic one-liners. This is a child who talks as if he’s far older than his years, and this is the rare instance where that isn’t irritating; it’s cute.

You’re also transported to scenic, rural Tamil Nadu and its village life, making you want to set off on a road trip yourself, not unlike the odd couple in the film. Madhumita lucks upon a terrific cast, with the excellent Mu Ramasamy playing KD, and Nagavishal playing the little tyke Kutty. The script does subsequently veer down a predictable path, but the tone remains upbeat. It’s one of those sweet, life-affirming, feel-good films that leaves you with a big smile on your face.

Sometimes that’s exactly what you need at the movies. I’m going with three-and-a-half out of five for KD.

Rating: 3.5 / 5

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram