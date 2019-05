Keanu Reeves Admits Kicking a Person While Shooting John Wick 3, Says It wasn't on Purpose

Keanu Reeves' John Wick franchise is known for its insane action choreography and intricate fight sequences, one that may land some punches or kicks in the wrong places. While Reeves' famous Wick is known for 'killing 'em all' on screen, he did leave an unnamed stuntman in a whole lot of misery while shooting for Parabellum, the franchise's latest film.While appearing on The Ellen Show for the first time, when host Ellen DeGeneres inquired about the film's stunts and action sequences and asked Reeves, "How many times have you gotten smacked in the face, or smack somebody in the face," Reeves replied by saying, "On Chapter 3 (Parabellum), I didn't smack, I kicked somebody in the B***s!"The audience attending the talk show burst into a laughter hearing this. See Reeves' admission in the video here:This revelation was not all that was on offer. Reeves admitted that he had a crush on his Speed co-star Sandra Bullock. When the host showed him a clip from a December episode in which Bullock admitted that she had a small crush on Reeves while they were filming the 1994 action movie, and asked Reeves if he knew about this, he said, "No. She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either. It was nice to go to work, she’s such a wonderful person and a wonderful actress."See here:Reeves reprises his role as John Wick for the third time in Parabellum alongside new cast member Halle Berry. The film has opened to a positive response from critics and audience.Read: John Wick Parabellum Movie Review: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry and Two Dogs Kill Them All Follow @News18Movies for more