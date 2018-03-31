English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Hint At Bill & Ted Sequel
The two stars said in an interview that they are closer than ever to making a third film titled "Bill & Ted Face the Music"
A still from Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (Image courtesy: YouTube)
Actors Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, who starred in "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and "Bill & Ted's Bogus Adventure" 30 years ago, have hinted at a sequel.
The two stars said in an interview that they are closer than ever to making a third film titled "Bill & Ted Face the Music", reports ew.com.
The script is written by original screenwriters Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson. Reeves said that they have been trying to work on the script for 10 years. "Chris and Ed pitched us an idea in 2007. It sounded great," he said.
The plot for the sequel itself will take place after the end of "Excellent Adventure", when futuristic mentor Rutus (George Calin) told Bill and Ted they would write music that would turn the world into utopia. But that has yet to happen.
"You're told you're going to save the world. And now you're 50 and you haven't done it. Now they're married, and it affects their marriages, and it affects their relationship with their kids, and it affects their everything," said Matheson.
