An initiative by &
Keanu Reeves as Superhero? Kevin Feige Reveals John Wick Star Approached for Almost Every MCU Movie

Keanu Reeves has a busy year but the fans can't get enough of him. Now, Marvel boss says that he was also approached for many Marvel films.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
Keanu Reeves as Superhero? Kevin Feige Reveals John Wick Star Approached for Almost Every MCU Movie
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
John Wick resurrected Keanu Reeves as one of the greatest action stars of our times, and with it the world found its biggest crush. As expected, when Reeves returned with his role as the legendary hitman in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, his comeback had everyone talking about the actor.

Between the continued success of the John Wick franchise, his stunning cameo in Ali Wong’s Always Be My Maybe, joining the voice cast of Toy Story 4, and being the highlight of this year’s E3 press event after making an unexpected appearance, Reeves is having a busy year.

And, all the internet wants right now is Reeves. Practically entire social media is suffering from the Keanu fever. Now, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that even they have had their eye on working with Reeves for a while.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige told Comicbook.com. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

This isn’t the first time Reeves has been linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earlier this month, rumours emerged that the actor was in talks to appear in Marvel’s upcoming film The Eternals opposite Angelina Jolie.

Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum has so far grossed USD 276 million at the worldwide box office and USD 149 million domestically.

He’s currently filming Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third movie to unite his and Alex Winter’s time-traveling dudes.

