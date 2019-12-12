Take the pledge to vote

Keanu Reeves' Avatars Set to Battle In 2021 As John Wick and The Matrix

Interestingly both John Wick and The Matrix starring Keanu Reeves are gearing up and working on their fourth installments.

News18.com

December 12, 2019
Keanu Reeves is currently on his way to reaching new heights in his career. The actor is packed with upcoming work on a number of platforms. Now, fans have noticed that Reeves is locked onto a course of a battle between two avatars of himself.

Following the expected success of John Wick Parabellum, the minds behind the film had announced that they would return with a fourth installment as well and set the release date for May 21, 2021.

With so much of Reeves going successful, filmmaker Lana Wachowski considered the idea of brushing the dust off The Matrix franchise and bring it back for another round with Reeves returning to the cockpit alongside Carrie-Anne Moss. What's interesting is that The Matrix 4 is set for a release date of May 21, 2021.

While competition of an actor's two films has been heard before it is usually between a live-action and animated one. The case of John Wick vs Neo Anderson in live-action is truly an unusual one. What is even more interesting is that both films are working on releasing their fourth installments.

Despite the excitement, it is most likely and expected that the clash will not take place and that one of the two films will change their release date. Reeves might also be joining some other film franchises soon.

Fast and Furious director and producer David Leitch had recently revealed that he had been in conversation with Reeves to join the franchise which had been an on-going conversation between the two for a long time. Apart from that Kevin Feige had also confirmed that he is in constant touch with Reeves for every Marvel film but that the two are waiting for the right role to present itself to the actor.

With so many projects and conversations around Keanu Reeves taking place, its only a matter of time for the actor's films to be locked into a competition.

