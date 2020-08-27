Keanu Reeves Confesses Playing Wolverine on Big Screen Was His Dream Role

Keanu Reeves, who has been ruling the cine world with his iconic role of John Wick for years, recently spoke of a dream part he was not able to play. During an appearance on SiriusXM host, Andy Cohen asked Keanu if there were any roles he would travel back in time to play. He admitted that essaying Wolverine on the big screen was his dream part. "For me, I always wanted to play Wolverine," Keanu said.

Keanu’s Bill & Ted Face the Music co-star, Alex Winter who was also a guest on the show said, there was still time for Keanu to play his dream role. Keanu quickly replied, "It is too late. It was filled really well. I’m all good with it now".

Wolverine originally played by Hugh Jackman is one of the most iconic and popular characters from X-Men. Although Keanu has made his peace with it and given up the idea of playing the clawed Canadian, buzz has it that a recasting for the character can happen soon. Fans are expecting the mutants to start nipping in the MCU and speculations are rife on who might end up playing Wolverine.

Meanwhile, Keanu will reprise his iconic character of John Wick in the upcoming fourth and fifth sequels, to be filmed back-to-back.

Currently, Keanu is in the midst of production of the fourth sequel to The Matrix franchise, The Matrix 4. The science-fiction-action film directed and co-written by Lana Wachowski also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson, who reprise their roles from the previous instalments in the series.

Keanu will also be seen in the upcoming science-fiction-comedy, Bill & Ted Face the Music, with his co-star Alex Winter. The third sequel in the Bill & Ted franchise directed by Dean Parisot is set for release on August 28, 2020. The film will be released in a combined theatrical and video-on-demand premiere in the United States.