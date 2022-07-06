Actor Keanu Reeves, who will next be seen in John Wick: Chapter 4 in 2023, replied to all the rapid-fire questions by a fan at the US airport. The actor was travelling from London to New York wearing a black T-shirt, denims, a grey jacket, a red cap and had a mask on.

Taking to twitter TV producer Andrew Kimmel posted a series of tweets and a picture of the conversation between the actor and his fan. Reeves also signed an autograph as a boy stood next to him.

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage and then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…” Andrew said on Twitter after sharing a picture. The producer then tweeted all the boy’s questions and Keanu’s replies.

Kid: Why were you in London?

KR: Filming a documentary.

Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x)

KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars!

Kid: Do you drive?

KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles.

Kid: Do you live in NY?

KR: I live in LA.

Kid: How long are you gonna be in New York?

KR: Four days! No… five. Five days!

Kid: Why are you in NY?

KR: Gonna see a Broadway show!

Kid: What Broadway show?

KR: American Buffalo! Mamet!

Kid: Where are you staying in NY?

KR: Midtown!

Andrew also tweeted, “By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him (rolling on the floor laughing emoji) Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favourite? The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

Actor and comedian Tommy Chong responded by saying “I like your style Keanu.”

Fans responded with a lot of admiration for the actor’s behaviour who is known for his good-natured personality. One Twitter comment even called him ‘a national treasure’.

