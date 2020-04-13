Keanu Reeves' Doppelganger Breaks The Internet, Says Being Actor's Lookalike Helps Him Flirt

Keanu Reeves has a doppelganger in Brazil and netizens think the 49-year-old from Rio de Janeiro looks just like the Hollywood star, who has appeared in several blockbuster films including The Matrix and John Wick.

In an interview with GQ, Brazilian Marcos Jeeves (not his real name) revealed that he has been told since he was a teen that he looks like The Matrix star.

When asked by GQ if being Reeves' doppelganger had helped him flirt, Jeeves said, "Yes, I am single and looking like Keanu Reeves really helps me.

"Some women come to praise me in the comments on my Instagram photos. But I always maintain a respect and do not use the fact of looking like him to take advantage of any situation, including my followers."

Jeeves was first made aware of his lookalike status by a high school friend more than 30 years ago.

"A friend of mine from high school, after watching Point Break, spoke about how it had an actor in the film very similar to me and recommended that I watch the film. Then my admiration for him began," he added.

Meanwhile, Keanu, Carrie-Anne Moss, and writer-director Lana Wachowski have officially returned to The Matrix, 17 years after saying goodbye to the franchise.

Reeves and Moss are returning to their iconic roles of Neo and Trinity, respectively. Moss and Reeves are being joined for The Matrix 4 by returning franchise actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who debuted in The Matrix Reloaded.