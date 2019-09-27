Keanu Reeves Has an Interesting Update on the 'Very Ambitious' Matrix 4

Keanu Reeves says he has read the "very ambitious" script of Matrix 4 and is looking forward to return as Neo. Warner Bros announced in August that a fourth Matrix movie was officially being developed at the studio with original co-director Lana Wachowski heavily involved as director and co-writer.

Wachowksi's script is being co-written by Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

Though not willing to spill much about the movie, Reeves told Entertainment Tonight that he had read the script.

"It's very ambitious as it should be!," he said.

Reeves' co-star Carrie-Anne Moss is also coming back to the franchise as Trinity. The first three "Matrix movies, written and directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, were a big hit.

The films, the first one released in 1999 followed by "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions", depicted a dystopian future where artificial beings have taken over humanity, which is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality, called the Matrix. The humans are being used as an energy source by these artificial beings.

When a computer programmer Thomas Anderson, whose hacker alias is Neo, uncovers the truth, he joins others in a rebellion against the machines.

Reeves has been a major box office draw with the "John Wick" franchise and in recent years has emerged as something of a pop culture phenomenon on social media.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.